St Mary's signpost Mbale

The Parents of 85 senior four and 16 senior six candidates of St. Mary’s Secondary School in Mbale city are up in arms over the failure to access the results of their children. According to the parents, the school management has failed to give them information about the missing results of the candidates.



The results were reportedly withheld by Uganda National Examinations Board-UNEB for alleged malpractice. Sam Wayanga, one of the affected parents says that they realized that the examination body had witheld the results after failing to access the results from the online UNEB portal, both for Senior four and senior Six candidates.



“I sent several messages to the Uganda National Board (UNEB) digital number 6600 to access the results in vain," he said. Wayanga explains that after failing to access the results, he contacted the school but he didnt receive answers to his questions.



He says that his vehicles escalated when the same thing happened to the senior six results. “How can results of both candidate classes fail to be released, there must be something fishy the school has done," he said.



Emmanuel Wamoto, another parent says that they cleared all the requirements as per the school policy and UNEB and they expected everything to run normally but unfortunately the school seemed to have played tricks. “I paid Shillings 27,000 as registration fees and cleared all the school fees and it pisses me off when I dont see the results of my child," he said.



Andrew Wamboga, a former Senior candidate, says the delayed release of the Examination results is worrying because their colleagues have already joined the Advanced level. Steven Wesamoyo, another candidate, says that his parents have started thinking that he ate the school fees and it is a reason results aren’t reflected on the UNEB Portal.



Mbale Resident City Commissioner (RCC), Rex John Achila told Uganda Radio Network that his office has received a complaint from Parents and he has since directed the school management to come out and explain to the parents their stand on the issue.



“We have also received the reports that the top school management team is hiding, which is improper," he said. Milton Mukanya, the Headteacher of the school told URN that they are following up with UNEB to find a solution. “Parents should be patient for we are fowling up on the matter,” Mukanya told URN on phone.