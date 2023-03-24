Breaking

Desperate Farmers Appeal to TotalEnergies, Govt as Tilenga Floods Destroy Livelihoods

Oil & Gas
Business and finance
Environment
Residents explain that the CPF is being built in an area that once hosted several swamps so water had to be directed away by constructing a wall, which has collapsed.
24 Mar 2023 20:49
According to the residents, this was their cultivable land. When the CPF site managers release the water the whole area is swept by the floods before water recedes to a newly-created stream.
