DPP Signs Memorandum To Combat Transnational Crimes

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and Attorney General Alliance Africa Programme -AGA have signed Memorandum of Understanding to effectively combat transnational crimes including cybercrime, money laundering, wildlife trafficking and human trafficking.



Attorney General Alliance Africa Programme is a non for profit Organization that seeks to establish and foster robust relationships with justice and law enforcement agencies and officials throughout Africa to support the rule of law and combat transnational criminal activity.



On Thursday, the organization together with the office of the DPP signed a Memorandum of Understanding at a two days Conference in Kampala on “Cybercrime Substantive Offences, Cybercrime and Digital Investigations.



Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, George William Byansi said that the relationship between the two parties will help the prosecutors in capacity development as well as improve on the quality of investigations and prosecution of cyber crimes and crimes which can be committed in more than one country such as human trafficking.



“This relationship is intended to promote capacity building of prosecutors and investigators, knowledge sharing between the two institutions, provision of technical capacity and improvement of the quality of investigations and prosecutions of cybercrimes and transnational crimes," said Byansi.



On his part, Markus Green, the Board Member, of AGA said that this memorandum of understanding will promote exchange of skills and promote a continuous learning process so as to improve on the delivery of justice.



“Through the partnership, AGA–Africa Programme aspires to equip the ODPP with the necessary tools and knowledge to effectively combat cybercrime and other transnational organized crimes. Through the collaboration, a platform will also be established for the exchange of expertise, skills and technical support, facilitating a continuous learning process; and enhancing access to justice", said Green.



He added that the signing of this MoU signifies their dedication to upholding



justice, ensuring security, and promoting the rule of law in the face of ever evolving crimes. "Together, we can safeguard our societies, protect our citizens, and create a safer and more equitable society for all.”



The two day- training programme is meant for 60 senior prosecutors who are expected to cascade the acquired knowledge and skills to the staff in their respective departments, divisions, sections, units, regional offices and stations.



The signing of this MoU has come at the time when the country is awash with bad stories about external migrant workers, some of whom narrate horrible tales of torture and illegal organ transplant , crimes of which are transnational which the investigators say are always complicated.



The latest story was of Judith Nakintu, a Ugandan who was taken to Saudi Arabia for domestic work and illegally lost her kidney.



Nakintu, who had been working as a housemaid in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia since December 2019, was suspiciously returned to Uganda with the right kidney missing. However, her family was informed that she was involved in an accident, although the nature of the accident was not revealed.



Nakintu was in 2022 awarded Shillings 270 million by a court in Saudi Arabia for the loss of her kidney after it was found that she had been exploited by her employers who abused their power and authority to execute a mission through fraud or deceit.



There are many people who have had problems like Nakintu while others are said to have succumbed to similar challenges but did not get opportunity to be heard.



In November 2022, the Director of Public Prosecutions Jane Frances Abodo said that one of the challenges they are facing while dealing with the crime of trafficking in persons in Uganda, is that it is diverse and complex, and it thrives mostly out of sight and often spans over multiple jurisdictions, both internal and external, use of technology, making detection and enforcement difficult.



Additionally, she observed that the methods for identification, investigation, and prosecution of trafficking persons in Uganda are relatively new, as anti-trafficking stakeholders push towards full implementation of the the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act.