Breaking

DPP to Investigate Iron Sheets Procurement Process

Court
Kampala, Uganda
According to Abodo, apart from the Ministers who received and diverted the iron sheets, there are unanswered questions regarding the procurement process.
25 Apr 2023 16:47
Kampala, Uganda
Court
The Director of Public Prosecutions Lady Justice Jane Frances Abodo .
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Images 3

The Director of Public Prosecutions Lady Justice Jane Frances Abodo .

Keywords

DPP Jane Francis Abodo Joan Kagezi Joan Kagezi Memorial Lecture Karamoja Iron Sheets Scandal OPM Scandals