DRDIP Ghost Projects Discovered in Hoima

Dr.Patricia Achan, the Deputy IG while monitoring DRDIP funded project at Nyamasoga primary school in Kabaale sub county in Hoima.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

Dr. Patricia Achan, the Deputy Inspector of Government-IG on Friday discovered ghost projects established under the Development Response to Displacement Impact Project- DRDIP in Hoima District.



Achan is currently in the Bunyoro sub-region to monitor the progress of the Development Response to Displacement Impact Project- DRDDIP.



While supervising some of the projects, Achan noted that there are some ghost projects created by some leaders that have never been implemented at all.



She cited Kasenyi-Lyato wetland restoration project in Nyakabingo Parish Buseruka sub-county yet 50 million Shillings was injected into the project.



She further discovered a 65 million Shillings Runga Solar Powered lighting project in Kapaapi sub-county but has never been implemented. All these ghost projects were created in the 2021/2022 financial year.



She halted the implementation of all the ghost projects and ordered the Hoima Chief Administrative officer-CAO to recover the money injected into the projects.



Achan further faulted Hoima district leaders for failing to monitor and supervise the implementation of the project hence leading to its failure.



She says district leaders need to routinely monitor and hold meetings with the beneficiaries to find out the challenges they are facing during the implementation of the project.



She further tasked district leaders to ensure that value for money is realized in the project by ensuring proper accountability and transparency during the implementation of the world bank funded Project.



Dr. Charles Kajura, the focal person for DRDIP in Hoima says since the inception of the project in the district in 2018, they have received 19 billion Shillings that has been disbursed to 341 groups in the district.



Charles Oluba Kumakech, the Hoima Chief Administrative Officer-CAO says DRDIP has played a pivotal role in the area of infrastructural development. He says several roads, health facilities, and schools have been constructed.





