DRDIP Ghost Projects Discovered in Hoima

Dr. Patricia
Achan, the Deputy Inspector of Government-IG on Friday discovered ghost
projects established under the Development Response to Displacement Impact
Project- DRDIP in Hoima District.
Achan is currently in the Bunyoro sub-region to monitor the progress of
the Development Response to Displacement Impact Project- DRDDIP.
While supervising some of the projects, Achan noted that there are some ghost
projects created by some leaders that have never been implemented at all.
She cited Kasenyi-Lyato wetland restoration project in Nyakabingo Parish
Buseruka sub-county yet 50 million Shillings was injected into the project.
She further discovered a 65 million Shillings Runga Solar Powered lighting
project in Kapaapi sub-county but has never been implemented. All these ghost
projects were created in the 2021/2022 financial year.
She halted
the implementation of all the ghost projects and ordered the Hoima Chief
Administrative officer-CAO to recover the money injected into the projects.
Achan
further faulted Hoima district leaders for failing to monitor and supervise the
implementation of the project hence leading to its failure.
She says
district leaders need to routinely monitor and hold meetings with the
beneficiaries to find out the challenges they are facing during the implementation
of the project.
She further
tasked district leaders to ensure that value for money is realized in the
project by ensuring proper accountability and transparency during the
implementation of the world bank funded Project.
Dr. Charles Kajura, the focal person for DRDIP in Hoima says since the
inception of the project in the district in 2018, they have received 19 billion
Shillings that has been disbursed to 341 groups in the district.
Charles Oluba Kumakech, the Hoima Chief
Administrative Officer-CAO says DRDIP has played a pivotal role in the area of
infrastructural development. He says
several roads, health facilities, and schools have been constructed.