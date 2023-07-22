Breaking

Drought Scorches Over 10,000 Acres of Crops in Moroto

Moroto, Uganda
An estimated 10,000 acres of various crops such as maize, sorghum, bean, sunflower and groundnuts has been ruined by the drought that started in mid June and July. Sarah Akello, a farmer in Tapac Sub County told URN that they cultivated very many acres of maize with hopes to get much harvest, unfortunately their dreams have been shattered by the drought that has destroyed the crops.
22 Jul 2023 10:19
Regina Nachuge, a farmer in Naitakwae village standing in her maize garden that has been ruined by drought
