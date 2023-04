In the East African Community, for example, there are differences in road levies from country to country, as well as the partner states charge varying rates depending on the origin and destination of a truck, which has been a major non-tariff barrier to trade. The EAC and the rest of Africa, have also so far failed to implement the single-airspace strategy for more than 10 years now.

