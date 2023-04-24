Father Mubiru is a former long serving development coordinator for Soroti Catholic Diocese who spearheaded relief and socio-economic development activities in Teso during some of the most difficult years. He told the congregation gathered for the ruby celebrations at St. Peter Canisius Parish Orungo in Amuria district that his 40 years of priesthood have been characterized by suffering and misunderstanding.

Fr. Athanasius Mubiru reads his speech at the function to mark 40 years of priesthood in Orungo Parish.