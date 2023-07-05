District
Human rights
Politics
Business and finance
Oil & Gas
Parliament
Sport
Education
Election
National Perspective
Files
URN Fact Checker
Archive + Search
Executive Order to Evict Herdsmen from Northern Uganda Deferred
President Museveni on 16 May issued Executive Order No. 3 of 2023 to avert anti-cattle rustling by undisciplined nomads known as the Balaalo in the North and North-Eastern regions of Uganda.
05 Jul 2023
17:26
Ochola
O. Dominic
President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni
Support us
Keywords
Executive Order No. 3 of 2023
karamojong warriors
nomadic Balaalo
