Prof. Frank Norbert Mwiine, the College Principal, emphasized that no one should be exempted from engaging in veterinary practice without a license. Regarding qualifications for registration and licensing, Clause 6 of the bill stipulates that a degree in veterinary medicine from a recognized university is required.

The Pharmaceutical Society of Uganda - PSU making submissions on the Veterinary Practitioners Bill, 2023 before Parliament's Committee on Agriculture Janet Okori-Moe