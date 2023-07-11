One of the biggest causes of maternal mortality for instance is bleeding, high blood pressure during pregnancy, and infections but according to Prof Peter Waiswa, a lecturer and researcher based at Makerere University School of Public Health (MAKSPH) this data can not be relied on for accurate health decisions as the country has noted collected such data for seven years now.

Prof Peter Waiswa (left) together with Dr Richard Mugahi, Assistant Commissioner Reproductive and Infant Health at the Ministry of Health at the study results sharing meeting.