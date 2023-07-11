Breaking

Experts Want E-registry Piloted in Busoga Hospitals Rolled out Countrywide

Health
Kampala, Uganda
One of the biggest causes of maternal mortality for instance is bleeding, high blood pressure during pregnancy, and infections but according to Prof Peter Waiswa, a lecturer and researcher based at Makerere University School of Public Health (MAKSPH) this data can not be relied on for accurate health decisions as the country has noted collected such data for seven years now.
11 Jul 2023 11:37
Kampala, Uganda
Health
Prof Peter Waiswa (left) together with Dr Richard Mugahi, Assistant Commissioner Reproductive and Infant Health at the Ministry of Health at the study results sharing meeting.
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Images 1

Prof Peter Waiswa (left) together with Dr Richard Mugahi, Assistant Commissioner Reproductive and Infant Health at the Ministry of Health at the study results sharing meeting.

Entities

Makerere University School of Public Health (MakSPH)

Keywords

maternal mortality