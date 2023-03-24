Breaking

Farmers in Napak Want Security Forces Deployed in Gardens

Security
Agriculture
Napak District, Uganda
Robert Koryang, a resident of Lotome trading center says that they are worried about going to their farm gardens which are far away from home because of threats from the cattle raiders.
22 Mar 2023 12:42
Napak District, Uganda
Security Agriculture
Community in Lotisan sub county during the security peace dialogue
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Images 1

Community in Lotisan sub county during the security peace dialogue

Keywords

Farmers wants security deployed Napak district Security forces Suspected Cattle Rustlers

Entities

The Joint Security Forces