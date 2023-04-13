Breaking

Farmers Seek UGX 17Bn to Set Up Fruit Factory in Nwoya

Agriculture
Business and finance
Northern
Nwoya District, Uganda
The farmers under Delight Farm say that they have been able to set up more than 1,200 acres of fruit farms including mangoes, guava, and citrus in anticipation of a fruit factory as committed by the government.
13 Apr 2023 16:39
Nwoya District, Uganda
Agriculture Business and finance Northern
Minister Charles Okello Engola talks to Julian Omala of Nwoya fruit farmers. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Images 1

Minister Charles Okello Engola talks to Julian Omala of Nwoya fruit farmers. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

Entities

Delight Fruit Farm

CSOs

Nwoya Fruit Growers Cooperative Society

Keywords

Robert Oyando Omenya, a Technical Director of Ramsis Enterprises Ltd State Minister for Gender, Labor, and Social Development, Charles Okello Engola Stephen Asiimwe, the PSFU Chief Executive Officer fruit farming in Nwoya