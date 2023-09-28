FMD Outbreak: Three Livestock Markets Closed in Kiruhura

The outbreak of the disease was reported in Kikatsi Cell, Kikatsi Sub County. The closed markets are Kyeibuza, Kyenshama, and Nyakasharara.

Three livestock markets have been closed in Kiruhura District in a bid to control the spread of foot and mouth disease (FMD). The outbreak of the disease was reported in Kikatsi Cell, Kikatsi Sub County.



The closed markets are Kyeibuza, Kyenshama, and Nyakasharara.



Charles Kiberu, the Chief Administrative Officer Kiruhura has instructed all sub-county chiefs in the district to stop with immediate effect the movement, and sale of animals and their products.



Kiberu notes that they agreed that the markets be closed and all other markets in a radius of 20 kilometers from the affected areas.



Dr Grace Asiimwe, the Kiruhura District Veterinary Officer says they have received fresh reports of the outbreak of the disease in Mbarara District.



Asiimwe says that closed markets are often crowded with animals from different areas.



Kiruhura district is among the districts found in the Cattle Corridor that have for the last two years been under quarantine over Foot and Mouth Disease.



Early this week, Buremba Town Council in Kazo District imposed a quarantine after the disease was confirmed in Bwantaama Village.



Foot and mouth disease (FMD) is a severe, highly contagious viral disease of livestock that include cattle, swine, sheep, goats, and other cloven-hoofed ruminants.



