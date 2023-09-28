FMD Outbreak: Three Livestock Markets Closed in Kiruhura

Three livestock
markets have been closed in Kiruhura District in a bid to control the spread of
foot and mouth disease (FMD). The outbreak
of the disease was reported in Kikatsi Cell, Kikatsi Sub County.
The closed markets
are Kyeibuza, Kyenshama, and Nyakasharara.
Charles
Kiberu, the Chief Administrative Officer Kiruhura has instructed all sub-county
chiefs in the district to stop with immediate effect the movement, and sale of
animals and their products.
Kiberu notes that they agreed that the markets be closed and all other markets
in a radius of 20 kilometers from the affected areas.
Dr Grace
Asiimwe, the Kiruhura District Veterinary Officer says they have received fresh
reports of the outbreak of the disease in Mbarara District.
Asiimwe says
that closed markets are often crowded with animals from different areas.
Kiruhura
district is among the districts found in the Cattle Corridor that have for the
last two years been under quarantine over Foot and Mouth Disease.
Early this
week, Buremba Town Council in Kazo District imposed a quarantine after
the disease was confirmed in Bwantaama Village.
Foot and
mouth disease (FMD) is a severe, highly contagious viral disease of livestock
that include cattle, swine, sheep, goats, and other cloven-hoofed ruminants.