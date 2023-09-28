Foot and Mouth Disease Hits Alebtong District

David Kennedy Odongo, the Alebtong district chairperson LCV said they have written to the ministry to impose an animal quarantine in the entire Ajuri County which has about four animal markets spread over six sub counties.

Veterinary doctors showing the mouth of an animal infected by the disease

Alebtong District has confirmed the outbreak of foot and mouth disease in Adwir sub county.



Foot-and-mouth also known as hoof-and-mouth disease is an infectious and sometimes fatal viral disease that affects hoofed animals.



The virus causes a high fever for two or three days, followed by blisters inside the mouth and on the feet that may rupture and cause lameness.



A staff from the Agricultural and Production Department who preferred anonymity confirmed the outbreak in the parishes of Adwir Alololo, Ocokober, and Olwero in Adwir sub county.



He added that the same area is still battling blackleg an acute, highly fatal disease of cattle and sheep caused by Clostridium chauvoei which has so far killed five cows in Adwir.



Blackleg disease was first reported in the area in April last year.



David Kennedy Odongo, the Alebtong LCV Chairperson said they have written to the Ministry of Agriculture to impose a quarantine in the area which has about four animal markets spread over six sub counties.



Foot and Mouth Disease has also been reported in Kazo district in South Western Uganda.



In 2012, the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industries and Fisheries imposed a quarantine in the entire Ajuri Country after the district reported an outbreak of Foot and Mouth disease in the area.



