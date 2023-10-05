Foreign Exchange Bill Raises Share Capital to UGX 200M for Money Trade

Amos Kankunda, the Chairperson of Parliament’s Committee on Finance, Planning and Economic Development that processed the Bill observed that the 200 million minimum limit for money transfers from Uganda to other countries will address the evil of money laundering.
The Foreign
Exchange (Amendment) Bill, 2023 passed by Parliament will now require investors
in the foreign exchange sector to have a minimum paid-up share capital of 200
million Shillings to transact the business.
While passing the Bill during plenary chaired by Speaker Anita Among on
Thursday, Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi, the Butambala County Member of Parliament,
who doubles as the Shadow Minister for Finance, allayed fears that the proposed
share capital amount could limit the participation of local investors in the
foreign exchange trade.
Amos
Kankunda, the Chairperson of Parliament’s Committee on Finance, Planning and
Economic Development that processed the Bill observed that the 200 million Shillings
minimum limit for money transfers from Uganda to other countries will curb money
laundering.
Henry Musasizi, the State Minister for Finance in charge of General Duties
reiterated that the minimum paid-up share capital in the foreign exchange
business should cut across all investors because it would be difficult to
differentiate local and foreign stockholders in the business.
The Foreign
Exchange (Amendment) Bill will also increase the minimum paid-up share capital
required to carry out a foreign exchange business from 20 million to 100
million Shillings.
According to MPs on the Committee of Finance, Planning and Economic
Development, market development, the capital position of licenses, and ensuring
sustainable business are some of the factors that necessitated the increase in
the minimum paid-up capital.
The committee members observed that as of 30 June 2022, 153 licensees (65.67
percent) out of 232 licensees held capital and reserves above 100 million
Shillings, whereas 40.77 percent of the licensees held paid-up capital of more
than 100 million Shillings.
In its report, the committee noted that the data shows that foreign exchange
business requires more capital than the current statutory requirement and that
the current statutory capital requirement is not commensurate with the practical
reality of foreign exchange business.
Further, the
committee distinguished that the sustainability of a business is largely driven
by how much paid-up capital or shareholder funds it holds to absorb losses that
arise from foreign exchange volatility and operating costs.
The current
Bill seeks to amend the Foreign Exchange Act, of 2004 to provide for the
enactment of the minimum capital requirements to carry on foreign exchange
business, the use of technology in operations, and the charging of administrative
penalties.
It will also
provide for the strengthening of the vetting requirements and the harmonization
of the regulatory regime pertaining to foreign exchange bureaus and money
remittance companies within the East African Community - EAC bloc.
