Former Finance Minister Gerald Ssendawula has urged corporate companies and the private sector in Uganda to provide scholarships and other financing options for higher education.



Ssendawula expressed concern about the financial constraints that prevent thousands of talented Ugandans from pursuing higher education. He explained that company owners would have a double score if they set up scholarships, to support the education of students who have the ability to become experts and specialists in different fields instead of wasting money on 'useless social corporate 'things.'



Ssendawula who is also the board chairperson of The Madhvani Foundation made the call during the launch of the annual Madhvani Scholarship program, which aims to support over 170 students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) related programmes who are already at university but struggling to finance their education.



Ssendawula believes there is currently a crisis in financing higher education, yet, even the government cannot support all the students who need assistance. He shared a story about a primary school teacher whose son had completed secondary School but remained uncertain about the future after missing out on government sponsorship.



While the government provides support for 4,000 students annually, thousands more are left stranded every year, with no funding to finance their university education. Although the government loan scheme provides some support, it is also insufficient to meet the needs of all students.



Against this background, Ssendawula is calling on people of goodwill to make a difference by following Madhvani's example and investing in the education of Uganda's youth. He believes that education is the key to unlocking Uganda's full potential, and companies have a responsibility to invest in the country's future.



This call to action comes at a time when several Ugandan students are struggling to pay for their education due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Shanitah Naigaga, a graduate who benefited from the Madhvani scholarship program, is a living testimony to its impact. After losing her father, the sole breadwinner, a year after joining the university, she endured a period of financial hardship until she secured the scholarship to complete her degree in Science and Technology in Chemistry.



The Muljibhai Madhvani Foundation, Uganda's oldest and largest private scholarship fund, has been providing financial assistance to underprivileged students for almost 70 years. The scholarship has grown from supporting a few students each year to 190 students.



The Foundation was established in the 1950s as a partnership between the Madhvani Group and the Protectorate Government to sponsor brilliant children for secondary education. Initially known as the General Scholarship Scheme, it changed its name to the Muljibhai Madhvani Foundation in 1962 until it was suspended in 1971 during President Idi Amin's regime.



The scholarship scheme was revived in 2003 under the name University Education Trust, with the primary objective of promoting scientific and technical education for the betterment of Ugandans.



Students who wish to apply for this year’s Madhvani scholarship have until April 30th but the secretariat of the programme notes that the opportunity will be available each year. The program supports both undergraduate and graduate students.