Breaking

Former Governor Abdallah Nassur Dead

Crime
Luweero, Uganda
Zenar Nasur the daughter says that her father Lt. Col Nasur died last night at Nakasero Hospital after battling an illness for a long time.
19 Apr 2023 09:32
Luweero, Uganda
Crime
Lt Col Abdallah Nasur
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Images 1

Lt Col Abdallah Nasur

Keywords

Lt Col Abdallah Nasur

Entities

Nakasero Hospital Nubian community