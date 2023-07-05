Labeja appeared on Tuesday before Chief Magistrate, Robert Ekirita.

Bob William Labeja, the former Resident District Commissioner-RDC of Moyo, Nebbi, and Nakapiripirit districts has been granted bail. Labeja was arrested last month and remanded to Kitgum Prison following the death of his wife Jackie Abalo.





Labeja appeared on Tuesday before Chief Magistrate, Robert Ekirita. His lawyers Tonny Kitara, Eddy Oola, Komakech Geoffrey, and Clare Lagoro, asked the court to grant the suspect bail because he is suffering from diabetes and requires proper medication.



However, the mother of the deceased, Robinah Akullu, pleaded to the court not to grant the suspect bail, saying her daughter has only been buried recently. She also argued that the suspect has not been on remand long enough and that she was being threatened.



However, Kitara, rubbished the claim of threatening violence, saying a marriage ceremony between the deceased and suspect was conducted before she was buried at the suspect’s home, and the family of the deceased received the bride price.



During the hearing that resumed in the afternoon, Ekirita granted Labeja a cash bail of 4 million Shillings and his sureties 10 million Shillings non-cash. Ekirita granted bail on grounds that Labeja's residence is known, is a known diabetic patient as proven by his medical reports, his sureties are substantial, and the complainant did not give a prior report that she was being threatened, besides not producing any witness since the case was filed.



“I however warn the suspect against interfering with the prosecution process or be re-arrested,” Ekirita said.



Labeja first applied for bail on February 28th, but the hearing of the ruling on the application was deferred to March 7th, on the grounds that the ruling was not ready, besides the Resident State Attorney being absent in court.



However, in the subsequent hearing, Ekirita denied the application based on the submission of the parents of the deceased that granting him bail jeopardize investigations.



Ekirita however adjourned the matter to March 28th, saying the accused could still reapply for bail in the same court.



Labeja is being charged with manslaughter, after allegedly assaulting Abalo on February 12th from their marital home in Kitgum district, following a domestic disagreement.



It is alleged that Abalo fled to her mother who stays in Pader District for safety while complaining of severe body pain and was rushed to Bregma Medical Center in Kitgum from where she died on February 13.



Abalo was buried on March 4th, at the accused home in Lamit Kapim South Kitgum Municipality, after the family paid a bride price of 5 million Shillings and, another 4 million Shillings for other items, in addition to 11 cattle and nine goats.



