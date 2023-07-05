Labeja appeared on Tuesday before Chief Magistrate, Robert Ekirita.
Bob William
Labeja, the former Resident District Commissioner-RDC of Moyo, Nebbi, and
Nakapiripirit districts has been granted bail.
Labeja was arrested last month and remanded to Kitgum Prison following
the death of his wife Jackie Abalo.
Labeja
appeared on Tuesday before Chief Magistrate, Robert Ekirita. His lawyers Tonny
Kitara, Eddy Oola, Komakech Geoffrey, and Clare Lagoro, asked the court to
grant the suspect bail because he is suffering from diabetes and requires
proper medication.
However, the
mother of the deceased, Robinah Akullu, pleaded to the court not to grant the
suspect bail, saying her daughter has only been buried recently. She also argued
that the suspect has not been on remand long enough and that she was being
threatened.
However, Kitara, rubbished the claim of threatening violence, saying a marriage
ceremony between the deceased and suspect was conducted before she was buried
at the suspect’s home, and the family of the deceased received the bride price.
During the hearing that resumed in the afternoon, Ekirita granted Labeja a cash bail of 4 million Shillings and his sureties 10
million Shillings non-cash. Ekirita
granted bail on grounds that Labeja's residence is known, is a known diabetic
patient as proven by his medical reports, his sureties are substantial, and the complainant did not give a prior report that she was being threatened,
besides not producing any witness since the case was filed.
“I however warn the suspect against interfering with the prosecution process or
be re-arrested,” Ekirita said.
Labeja first
applied for bail on February 28th, but the hearing of the ruling on the application
was deferred to March 7th, on the grounds that the ruling was not ready,
besides the Resident State Attorney being absent in court.
However, in
the subsequent hearing, Ekirita denied the application based on the
submission of the parents of the deceased that granting him bail jeopardize
investigations.
Ekirita
however adjourned the matter to March 28th, saying the accused could still
reapply for bail in the same court.
Labeja is
being charged with manslaughter, after allegedly assaulting Abalo on February
12th from their marital home in Kitgum district, following a domestic
disagreement.
It is alleged that Abalo fled to her mother who stays in Pader District for
safety while complaining of severe body pain and was rushed to Bregma Medical
Center in Kitgum from where she died on February 13.
Abalo was
buried on March 4th, at the accused home in Lamit Kapim South Kitgum
Municipality, after the family paid a bride price of 5 million Shillings and,
another 4 million Shillings for other items, in addition to 11 cattle and nine goats.