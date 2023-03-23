District
Fourth Kyangwali Infant Evictee Dies, Internal Refugees Stuck with Body
Crime
Kikube, Uganda
The deceased is Fortunate Amutuhaire, daughter to Scola Timwesigye. She died from Kikuube health center IV where she had been rushed for medication.
21 Mar 2023
14:07
Kikube, Uganda
Okello
Emmanuel
Crime
some of the Kyangwali evictees who have pitched camp at the office of the Kikuube RDC.The evictees are stuck with the body of a three year old girl.Photo by Emmanuel Okello 1.
Keywords
Dead Body
Kyangwali evictees
RDC's offices
