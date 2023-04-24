Fr. Mubiru is recognized for his contributions to development through the Soroti Catholic Diocese Integrated Development Organization (SOCADIDO), which he founded in 1981. SOCADIDO's mission is to ensure communities in the Teso region have access to social and economic services.

One of the Mityana guests breaks down as she offers her gift to Fr. Mubiru.

On Saturday, April 22, 2023, Rev. Fr. Athanasius Mubiru of Soroti Catholic Diocese celebrated 40 years of priesthood at St. Peter Canisius Parish in Orungo, Amuria district. The event brought together people from different parts of Teso sub-region to honor the life of a priest regarded as an icon of development in the area.



Fr. Mubiru is recognized for his contributions to development through the Soroti Catholic Diocese Integrated Development Organization (SOCADIDO), which he founded in 1981. SOCADIDO's mission is to ensure communities in the Teso region have access to social and economic services.



The celebration reflected several events that shaped Fr. Mubiru's life. Fr. Mubiru was sacked from SOCADIDO in 2008 and given an indefinite suspension in 2012 for his alleged involvement in the political struggles that led to the FDC gaining support in the Teso sub-region.



URN brings you the event in pictures.