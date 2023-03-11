Breaking

Government Focuses on Narrowing Gender Gap in Science and Technology

Of the 6,193 medical doctors in Uganda, 37 per cent are female while in engineering, women only constitute 7 per cent and in architecture, women are at 20 per cent.
