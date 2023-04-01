Kazigeti said government has over time noticed that the dairy industry remains challenged with among others over and low production of milk, price fluctuations, poor milk handling/ storage because of these challenges farmers have failed to get returns on investment and many have now diversified into bull fattening while others that have remained in dairy farming have since got involved into poor milk handling practices.
Dr. Halid Kirunda, the Director of Research at NAADS
You need to Log in
and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.