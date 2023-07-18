District
Gov't Considers Suspending International Organization Subscriptions Due to Growing Debt Burden
East Africa
Business and finance
Parliament
Kampala, Uganda
A breakdown of the outstanding debts shows that the government owes 14.7 billion Shillings to the World Food Programme (WFP), 10 billion to the African Union (AU), and 7.4 billion to the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).
18 Jul 2023
15:57
Kampala, Uganda
Ochola
O. Dominic
East Africa
Business and finance
Parliament
Courtesy photo of Parliament of Uganda
