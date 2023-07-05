Aceng said that the facilities that will be refurbished include the Maternity, female, male, and Pediatric wards, Out Patient departments (OPD), X-Ray blocks, and staff houses.
Part of Kambuga hospital in Kanungu district
The government
has set aside 40 billion Shillings for renovating Kambuga Hospital in Kanungu
district. The facility which was established in 1965 serves
patients from Kanungu and the neighboring Democratic Republic of
Congo.
However, the
facility has for many years struggled with poor infrastructure, low bed
capacity, and equipment among others. Due to the crisis, patients are forced to
travel to private facilities like Bwindi community hospital in Buhoma town
council and Kisiizi hospital in Rukungiri district.
In January
2023, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister for Information Communication
Technology (ICT) and National Guidance collapsed while in his Constituency
(Kinkiizi East) after suffering from hypertension. He rushed to the facility
but was later airlifted to Kampala for better management, a move that
generated debate.
On Wednesday
Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, Minister for Health commissioned the face-lifting of the
facility. According to Aceng, Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF) Engineering
Brigade will take over renovation works under the supervision of the Ministry
of Health and Kanungu District Local Government.
Aceng said
that the facilities that will be refurbished include the Maternity, female, male,
and Pediatric wards, Out Patient departments (OPD), X-Ray blocks, and staff
houses. She also says the theatre block will be remodeled into a surgical
block and as well as the construction of a new standard main theatre, a
Maternal and Child Health block, and 16 new unit staff houses.
According to
Aceng, once the renovation is completed, the facility will be upgraded to a
Regional Referral Hospital.
Baryomunsi
said that the facelift is a relief to the people of Kanungu who have been
struggling to access health services. Baryomunsi also hailed the
health ministry for considering giving work to the UPDF engineering brigade.
He explained that the contractor who renovated the facility did shoddy work.
