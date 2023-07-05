Aceng said that the facilities that will be refurbished include the Maternity, female, male, and Pediatric wards, Out Patient departments (OPD), X-Ray blocks, and staff houses.

Part of Kambuga hospital in Kanungu district

The government has set aside 40 billion Shillings for renovating Kambuga Hospital in Kanungu district. The facility which was established in 1965 serves patients from Kanungu and the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo.







However, the facility has for many years struggled with poor infrastructure, low bed capacity, and equipment among others. Due to the crisis, patients are forced to travel to private facilities like Bwindi community hospital in Buhoma town council and Kisiizi hospital in Rukungiri district.







In January 2023, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister for Information Communication Technology (ICT) and National Guidance collapsed while in his Constituency (Kinkiizi East) after suffering from hypertension. He rushed to the facility but was later airlifted to Kampala for better management, a move that generated debate.



On Wednesday Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, Minister for Health commissioned the face-lifting of the facility. According to Aceng, Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF) Engineering Brigade will take over renovation works under the supervision of the Ministry of Health and Kanungu District Local Government.



Aceng said that the facilities that will be refurbished include the Maternity, female, male, and Pediatric wards, Out Patient departments (OPD), X-Ray blocks, and staff houses. She also says the theatre block will be remodeled into a surgical block and as well as the construction of a new standard main theatre, a Maternal and Child Health block, and 16 new unit staff houses.



According to Aceng, once the renovation is completed, the facility will be upgraded to a Regional Referral Hospital.



Baryomunsi said that the facelift is a relief to the people of Kanungu who have been struggling to access health services. Baryomunsi also hailed the health ministry for considering giving work to the UPDF engineering brigade. He explained that the contractor who renovated the facility did shoddy work.



//Cue in: “bazibuzabuza ezimwe baziiba…



Cue out: …good job//