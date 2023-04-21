Breaking

Gov’t to Construct New Pakwach Bridge

Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala, the Minister of Works and Transport, says that the government is going to redesign the Pakwach Bridge to address the challenge of floods near the bridge that often cuts off traffic along the Olwiyo—Pakwach road.
21 Apr 2023 12:47
A section of Pakwach bridge on Albert Nile (Courtesy photo)
A section of Pakwach bridge on Albert Nile (Courtesy photo)

