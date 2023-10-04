Gov't to Relocate 305 Families Before Floods Get Them

During rainy seasons, Uganda has always faced the challenge of landslides, especially in the lower-lying areas, and on slopes of Elgon in the east and Rwenzori in the west.

The government of Uganda is set to relocate up to 307 households, in landslide-prone areas, to protect them against the effects of the expected floods this rainy season.



The relocation which is expected to start next month in Bugisu region under the Bulambuli resettlement programme. The program, launched in 2019, will benefit up to 7,200 people.







Addressing journalists in Kampala on Thursday, Davinia Anyakuni, the state minister for relief, disaster preparedness and refugees, said that due to the ongoing rain season, flooding and waterlogging are expected in the low-lying areas, and on mountain slopes.







Anyakuni said: “We expect the following potential disaster impacts, landslides and mudslides, as well as increased soil erosion in highland areas, hailstorms, increased incidences of crop pests and diseases such as fall armyworms, as well as increased likelihood of water reacted disease.”



To reduce the effects of these problems, the government has devised several measures which include the implementation of direct money transfers to landslide victims in the Mt Elgon region, which is dubbed as "Give Direct."







The minister also says that government has finished the construction of 305 houses into which the victims are set to be relocated come next month.







“A total of 305 houses have been constructed so far, of which 42 are newly constructed. Relocation of households will take place by April 2023,” the minister emphasized.



Reports show that the July 2022 floods caused 29 deaths, damaged 4,000 houses and displaced 5,600 people in the mountain Elgon region in the east of the country.







In the Rwenzori mountains, three people were confirmed dead in September last year, 37 were displaced and eight houses were destroyed.



