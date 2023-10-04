Gov't to Relocate 305 Families Before Floods Get Them

During rainy seasons, Uganda has always faced the challenge of landslides, especially in the lower-lying areas, and on slopes of Elgon in the east and Rwenzori in the west.
The
government of Uganda is set to relocate up to 307 households, in landslide-prone areas, to protect them against the effects of the expected floods this rainy season.
The
relocation which is expected to start next month in Bugisu region
under the Bulambuli resettlement programme.
The program, launched in 2019, will benefit up to 7,200
people.
Addressing journalists in Kampala on Thursday, Davinia Anyakuni, the state minister for
relief, disaster preparedness and refugees, said that due to the ongoing rain
season, flooding and waterlogging are expected in the low-lying areas, and on mountain slopes.
Anyakuni said: “We expect the following potential disaster impacts,
landslides and mudslides, as well as increased soil erosion in highland areas,
hailstorms, increased incidences of crop pests and diseases such as fall armyworms,
as well as increased likelihood of water reacted disease.”
To reduce
the effects of these problems, the government has devised several measures which include the implementation of direct money transfers to landslide
victims in the Mt Elgon region, which is dubbed as "Give Direct."
The minister
also says that government has finished the construction of 305 houses into which
the victims are set to be relocated come next month.
“A total of
305 houses have been constructed so far, of which 42 are newly constructed. Relocation
of households will take place by April 2023,” the minister emphasized.
Reports show
that the July 2022 floods caused 29 deaths, damaged 4,000
houses and displaced 5,600 people in the mountain Elgon
region in the east of the country.
In the Rwenzori mountains, three people were confirmed dead in September last year, 37 were displaced
and eight houses were destroyed.