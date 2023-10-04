Gov't to Revive Co-operative Bank

Speaking at the launch of national celebrations to mark the International Cooperative Week at Lake Victoria Primary School- Entebbe, Ngoobi said a Cabinet paper to that effect has already been drawn and tabled.
Plans are
underway to revive the Cooperative Bank, this is according to the State
Minister for Cooperatives Fred Gume Ngoobi.
The Cooperative
Bank was part of the national financial system until the early 1990s when it
collapsed due to mismanagement and with it a strong cooperative movement that
existed at the time.
Ngoobi urged all cooperators to support the institution when it finally becomes
a reality because it will be a game changer to the financial needs of the farmers.
Members from
over ten Cooperative Savings and Credit societies (SACCOs) from Entebbe and
Katabi attended the function and were each given trees, mostly of fruits to
take and plant.
Minister
Ngoobi urged transparency among cooperators and to always stick to planned
activities to ensure unity and progress.
The
Executive Officer Uhuru Institute Leonard Okello commended cooperators for
marking the week with tree planting as part of the activities to mark international cooperative week because the climatic change was real and humanity
was at peril if nothing was done to mitigate its effects.
Steven
Nabende, the head teacher of Lake Victoria Primary School and Chairman of the
Walimu Cooperative Union expressed gratitude to the minister and government for
support to his union.
He said that
Lake Victoria Primary School Teachers’ SACCO alone had already received 80 million Shillings.
Robert
Mpakibi Waiswa, the Commissioner for Cooperatives in the Ministry of Trade, said
the week’s activities will also include an exhibition and a national symposium
on cooperatives to discuss issues of regulation and development.
Joyce
Nalubega, the Entebbe Municipality Principal Education Officer urged parents
and guardians to inculcate the culture of saving into children at an early age
because saving was an integral part of development.
The climax
of the activities will be marked by national celebrations in Lira.