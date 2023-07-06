Breaking

Gov’t Wants Khat Removed from List of Prohibited Narcotic Drugs

Parliament
Business and finance
Health
While meeting Parliament’s Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs that is reviewing the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Bill, 2023 on Thursday, Maj Gen (Rtd) Kahinda Otafiire, the Minister of Internal Affairs said Khat should be considered as a cash crop and medicinal substance.
06 Jul 2023 16:13
Parliament Business and finance Health
Maj Gen (Rtd) Kahinda Otafiire, the Minister of Internal Affairs (L), Committee Chairperson Wilson Kajwengye (C) and Vice Chairperson Linos Ngompek (R)
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Images 1

Maj Gen (Rtd) Kahinda Otafiire, the Minister of Internal Affairs (L), Committee Chairperson Wilson Kajwengye (C) and Vice Chairperson Linos Ngompek (R)

Keywords

Cannabis sativa Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Bill, 2023 mental health disorders

Entities

Government Analytical Laboratory – GAL National Drug Authority - NDA. Wakiso Miraa Growers and Dealers Association - WMGDA