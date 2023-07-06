While meeting Parliament’s Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs that is reviewing the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Bill, 2023 on Thursday, Maj Gen (Rtd) Kahinda Otafiire, the Minister of Internal Affairs said Khat should be considered as a cash crop and medicinal substance.

Maj Gen (Rtd) Kahinda Otafiire, the Minister of Internal Affairs (L), Committee Chairperson Wilson Kajwengye (C) and Vice Chairperson Linos Ngompek (R)