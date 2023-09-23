The competition included bicycle racing and football for the men and women categories, which are meant to increase advocacy and champion the fight against teenage pregnancies. Gulu City was crowned winner of both the male and female football tournaments.

A Gulu City player in action. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

Gulu City and Omoro district emerged winners of the Odilo Ker sporting tournament that was organized as part of the efforts to combat teenage pregnancies in the Acholi sub-region. Competition among the eights district and one city in Acholi for the Odilo Ker started in January this year with funding from MTN-Uganda worth Shillings 178 million.



The competition included bicycle racing and football for the men and women categories, which are meant to increase advocacy and champion the fight against teenage pregnancies. Gulu City was crowned winner of both the male and female football tournaments.



The girls beat Agago district 4-0 while the boys beat Nwoya district 2-0. The winners recieved a cash reward of Shillings 4 million each while the runner-ups received Shillings 2 million each at the games played at Pece War Memorial Stadium in Gulu City on Sunday under the theme, ‘’Together we can end teenage pregnancies’’.



In the bicycle racing competition, Harriet Aunu (25) and her brother Emmanuel Oola (20) from Bobi Sub County in Omoro district were crowned winners with each receiving Shillings 1 million. Walter Orach (30) from Opit Sub County in Omoro district came second in the bicycle race for men and received Shillings 500,000, and Joyce Acan (50) from Lamwo district came second in the women`s category.



Harriet Aunu says her victory in the bicycle race makes her an ambassador in the fight against teenage pregnancies in Acholi. Oola on the other hand said that the competition creates a platform to advocate for healthy lifestyles among young people and rally them to stay in school.



The 30-kilometers bicycle race, which was held in Gulu City, and the football tournament were flagged off by Ambrose Olaa, the Prime Minister of Acholi Cultural Institution (Ker Kwaro Acholi).