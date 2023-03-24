Breaking

Gulu City Starts Skilling Street Children on Entrepreneurship

Human rights
Security
Northern
Gulu, Uganda
The drive is being done jointly with support from development partners and civil society organizations including Favour of God Ministries and HashTag Gulu.
22 Mar 2023 11:40
Gulu, Uganda
Human rights Security Northern
Arthur Owor the Director Centre for African Research. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Images 2

Arthur Owor the Director Centre for African Research. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

Keywords

Aguu in Gulu City Lord`s Resistance Army (LRA) insurgency in Northern Uganda. impacts of LRA insurgency in Acholi

CSOs

Centre for African Research HashTag Gulu

Entities

Favour of God Ministries