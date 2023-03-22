Breaking

Gulu Hospital Struggling to Manage Emergency Medical Services

Health
Northern
Gulu, Uganda
The EMS Unit at GRRH was established this year as a requirement by the health ministry but officials in the department say that they are faced with an acute shortage of staff and medical equipment amidst high cases received.
18 Mar 2023 08:13
Gulu, Uganda
Health Northern
Trainees attending to a dummy accident victim. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Images 2

Trainees attending to a dummy accident victim. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

CSOs

Association of Ambulance Professionals Uganda

Entities

Gulu Region Referral Hospital (GRRH)

Keywords

state of emergency medical services in uganda