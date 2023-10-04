Gulu Referral Hospital Starts Operating CT Scan

James Ojwang, the Acting Principal Administrator of Gulu Regional Referral Hospital says the hospital launched the operation of the CT scan a week ago after sourcing a radiologist from Gulu University through a partnership deal.
Gulu Regional Referral Hospital
has started operating a computerized tomography (CT) scan, nearly eight months after
its installation at the facility.
The Health Ministry delivered the
machine in November last year but has been idle due to a lack of a specialist
radiologist to operate it.
A CT scan is used to generate
internal body images, including various parts such as bone structure, muscles,
fat, organs, and blood vessels.
James Ojwang, the Acting
Principal Administrator of Gulu Regional Referral Hospital says the hospital
launched the operation of the CT scan a week ago after sourcing a radiologist from
Gulu University through a partnership deal.
Ojwang says one patient has so
far undergone a successful medical examination using the CT scan last week when
they launched its operation.
He however called on the public
to embrace the CT scan services which have been brought closer to them at a low
cost.
For instance, a patient will pay
120,000 Shillings for a non-contrast investigation and 15,000 Shillings for
a contrast investigation.
Ojwang notes that the CT scan
will help clients from not only the Acholi Sub-region but also other parts of
Northern Uganda who will be in need of the services.
The Gulu Regional Referral Hospital
Director Dr. Peter Mukobo notes that CT scan services are being offered for
both inpatients and outpatients.
He says examinations for the scan
can only be requested by health officers at the rank of a medical officer or
beyond and sanctioned by a radiologist to avoid unnecessary and risky requests.
Dr. Mukobi says the launch of the
CT scan operation is a significant milestone for the hospital in its quest to
enhance medical services.
The Health Ministry Senior Public
Relations Officer Emmanuel Ainebyoona last month revealed that the Ministry was
establishing a teleradiology center at Mulago National Referral Hospital to
assist with the transmission of digital radiological images via CT scan machines.
He notes that the Ministry had
received complaints about the limited number of radiologists at the Regional Referral
Hospitals where the CT scans were delivered and noted that the facilities would
rely on the services of radiologists stationed at Mulago.
Through the initiative,
radiographers would operate the CT Scans from the regional hospitals and later
transmit the images to the Teleradiology center for interpretation.
The Health Ministry last year delivered
CT scans to 14 regional referral hospitals across the country in a move aimed
at easing access to quality healthcare services in hospitals upcountry.
The majority of patients in need
of specialized internal body scans have been spending huge amounts of money in
the past to travel to the better private hospitals in the central part of Uganda
to access CT scan services.