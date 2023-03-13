Breaking

Gulu Roadworks Grinding to a Halt as Equipment Breaks Down

Northern
Business and finance
Gulu, Uganda
Geoffrey Akena Oscar, the Chairperson of Works and Technical Services in the Laroo-Pece City division told URN during an interview that they lack machines for road works and would rely on borrowing from the Gulu district and neighboring Omoro.
09 Mar 2023 18:21
Gulu, Uganda
Northern Business and finance
Gloria Lakica a student at Tio Plant Heavy Machinery Training School operating a grader. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Images 1

Gloria Lakica a student at Tio Plant Heavy Machinery Training School operating a grader. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

Keywords

Tio Plant Heavy Machineries Training Centre

Entities

Tio Plant Heavy Machineries Training Centre

CSOs

Tio Plant Heavy Machineries Training Centre