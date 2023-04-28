Breaking

Gulu University Gets UGX 37M Patient Simulator

Northern
Health
Science and technology
Gulu, Uganda
Dr. Francis Pabalo Pebolo, a lecturer at the university says the patient simulator will help to equip the medical students with practical skills before they progress to handle expectant mothers and babies.
28 Apr 2023 07:39
Gulu, Uganda
Northern Health Science and technology
Health trainers demonstrate how to check for baby's heart beat on a newly donated patient simulator. Photo by Michael Ojok
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Images 1

Health trainers demonstrate how to check for baby's heart beat on a newly donated patient simulator. Photo by Michael Ojok

Entities

Gulu Regional Referral Hospital - GRRH. Gulu University Rotary International

Keywords

Patients Simulator