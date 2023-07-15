Breaking

Gun Violence, Brutality Dominate ULS Quarterly Report

Court
Kampala, Uganda
The ULS now urges the Parliament to consider passing of the Minimum Wage Bill saying it has been alleged that most police officers are poorly remunerated and they could be behaving as such due to frustration and problems faced by them.
14 Jul 2023 16:18
Kampala, Uganda
Court
Uganda Law Society President Bernard Oundo
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Images 2

Uganda Law Society President Bernard Oundo

Keywords

Gun Violence in Uganda Uganda Law Society Uganda Law Society President Bernard Oundo