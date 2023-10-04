Half of World’s Population Lacks Access to Safe Drinking Water-WHO

To reduce the WASH-attributable burden of disease, WHO urges governments to focus access efforts on the poorest and most disadvantaged as the burden of disease is largely driven by inadequate access in low- and middle-income countries.
Half of the
world’s population still does not have adequate access to safe drinking water,
sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) which could have prevented at least 1.4 million
deaths and 74 million disability-adjusted life years in 2019, this is according to the
latest report by the World Health Organization (WHO) and an accompanying
article published in a medical journal, The Lancet.
“With
growing WASH-related health risks seen already today through conflicts, the
emergence of antimicrobial resistance, the re-emergence of cholera hotspots,
and the long-term threats from climate change, the imperative to invest is
stronger than ever,” said Dr. Maria Neira, Director, WHO Department of
Environment, Climate Change, and Health. “We have seen improvements in WASH
service levels over the last 10 years, but progress is uneven and insufficient”
The burden of
disease attributable to unsafe drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene: 2019
update presents estimates of the burden of disease attributable to unsafe
drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene for 183 WHO Member States dis-aggregated
by region, age, and sex for the year 2019.
The estimates are based on four
health outcomes - diarrhea, acute respiratory infections, under-nutrition, and
soil-transmitted helminthiases.
Diarrhoeal
disease accounted for most of the attributable burden, with over one million
deaths and 55 million DALYs. The second
largest contributor was acute respiratory infections from inadequate hand
hygiene, which was linked to 356 000 deaths and 17 million DALYs.
Among
children under five, unsafe WASH was responsible for 395,000 deaths and 37
million DALYs, representing 7.6% of all deaths and 7.5% of all DALYs in this
age group. This included 273,000 deaths from diarrhea and 112 000 deaths from
acute respiratory infections. These diseases are the top two infectious causes
of death for children under five globally.
Important
disparities were noted between regions and income groups. More than
three-quarters of all WASH-attributable deaths occurred in the WHO African and
South-East Asia regions, while 89% of attributable deaths were from low- and lower-middle-income countries. However, even high-income countries are at risk,
as 18% of their diarrhoeal disease burden could be prevented through improved
hand hygiene practices.
While these
estimates included four health outcomes for which data were available to
quantify the impact, the true burden is likely to be much higher. The impacts
of unsafe WASH on health are wide-ranging and go beyond disease by affecting
social and mental well-being. In addition, climate change is likely to
exacerbate many WASH-related diseases and risks which are not fully captured in
the present estimates.
To reduce
the WASH-attributable burden of disease, WHO urges governments to focus access efforts on the poorest and most disadvantaged as the burden of disease is
largely driven by inadequate access in low- and middle-income countries.
Although, this report notes that even in high-income countries, where access to
safely managed drinking water and sanitation services is generally high,
certain marginalized communities are under-served and face higher risks.
“It is clear
that inadequate access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene services
continues to pose a significant, and preventable, health risk, particularly to
the most vulnerable populations,” said Mr. Bruce Gordon, Head, of WHO Water,
Sanitation, Hygiene, and Health Unit. “The health benefits, as quantified in the
report, are immense. Prioritizing those most in need is not just a moral
imperative; it is key to addressing the disproportionate disease burden in low
and middle-income countries and among marginalized groups in high-income
countries.”
The organization
also urges countries to adopt national monitoring systems to improve data on
population exposure to safely managed services.