Breaking

Head Teachers in Sembabule Face Disciplinary Action Over Failure in PLE

Education
District and key opinion leaders have tasked Mohammad Kiggwe, the Sembabule District Education Officer to take administrative action against head teachers.
10 Mar 2023 12:32
Education
PLE candidates
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Images 1

PLE candidates