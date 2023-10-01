Hearing of Makerere University Business Operators Case Pushed to April

In July, the University Council ordered the eviction of all businesses from the university premises. The council's decision was based on the findings that numerous business activities that were operating on University premises do not relate to its core functions while some businesses operate in non-designated spaces

The Civil Division of the High Court has adjourned the case in which business operators sued the University for illegally evicting them.



In July, the University Council ordered the eviction of all businesses from the university premises.



The council's decision was based on the findings that numerous business activities that were operating on University premises do not relate to its core functions while some businesses operate in non-designated spaces.



The businesses were given two weeks to vacate or else be charged with trespass. Those that were to be affected included canteens, mobile money stalls, shops, photo studios, photocopying machines, and restaurants.



But the business owners under their umbrella, the Makerere University Business Owners Association decided to petition Court arguing that the said allegations were not true and that they were entitled to be given an opportunity to be heard before the decision to evict them was taken.



Court then issued an injunction halting the eviction until the main suit has been heard.



On Monday, Justice Boniface Wamala pushed the case to next month for a hearing to start after both parties presented their submissions.



The traders want the court to declare that the decision of the University to evict them without being given a fair hearing is illegal.



They also want the court to quash the University Council resolution on account of allegedly being irrational.



