Breaking

High Costs of Hiring Tractors Worry Farmers in Nabilatuk

Science and technology
Agriculture
Nabilatuk, Uganda
Early this month, the Agriculture Ministry flagged the tractor-hire scheme in an effort to address the hunger crisis in the region.
13 Apr 2023 13:01
Nabilatuk, Uganda
Science and technology Agriculture
Tractors which were recently flagged off by the Agriculture Ministry to support mechanized agriculture in Karamoja sub region
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Images 1

Tractors which were recently flagged off by the Agriculture Ministry to support mechanized agriculture in Karamoja sub region

Entities

Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industries and Fisheries (MAAIF

Keywords

Nabilatuk district farmers concerned over high prices mechanised agriculture tractor hire sheme