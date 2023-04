Dr. Cyprian Opira, the Executive Director of St. Mary’s Hospital Lacor in Gulu City acknowledges that the cost of quality post-care treatment for road crash victims is high, adding that the majority of the vulnerable in the region can’t afford it.

Wreckage of a car involved in a road crash in Gulu City that left two pedestrians dead and two others injured in Gulu City. Photo By Julius Ocungi