Breaking

Hoima City Clerk Accused of Approving Building Plan for Condemned Structure

Crime
Hoima, Uganda
It is alleged that the three approved the construction of a storied building on top of the condemned Cadam building along Old-Tooro Road in Hoima city.
10 Mar 2023 16:51
Hoima, Uganda
Crime
Officials from the National Building review Board inspecting the condemned structure that is undergoing construction.
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Images 3

Officials from the National Building review Board inspecting the condemned structure that is undergoing construction.

Keywords

City clerk Engineer Physical Planner building plan