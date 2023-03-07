Breaking

Hoima City Tycoon Arrested over Theft of Iron Bars

Crime
Hoima, Uganda
Tugumisiriza allegedly connived with seven other suspects whose names have since been concealed by security for fear of jeopardizing investigations to steal the iron bars from a 500 million USMID Project Bridge which is under construction in Bujumbura East Cell of Hoima City's West Division.
05 Mar 2023 18:04
Hoima, Uganda
Crime
Tugumisiriza's construction site where the suspected stolen iron bars were recovered from in Hoima city.Photo by Emmanuel Okello,
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Images 2

Tugumisiriza's construction site where the suspected stolen iron bars were recovered from in Hoima city.Photo by Emmanuel Okello,

Keywords

iron bars suspects