Tugumisiriza allegedly connived with seven other suspects whose names have since been concealed by security for fear of jeopardizing investigations to steal the iron bars from a 500 million USMID Project Bridge which is under construction in Bujumbura East Cell of Hoima City's West Division.

Tugumisiriza's construction site where the suspected stolen iron bars were recovered from in Hoima city.Photo by Emmanuel Okello,