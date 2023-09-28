Hoima LCV Chairperson Killed in Accident

It is alleged that his car collided with a Fuso truck that was loaded with bricks. Two occupants of the Fuso truck perished in the accident.

Kadir Kirungi,the Hoima LC5 Chairperson who perished in the accident.

Kadir Kirungi, the Hoima LCV Chairperson has died. Kirungi was killed in an accident along the Hoima-Kampala Highway.



The accident occured on Friday at around 9pm at Kateera village Kiboga district. His body guard who is yet to be identified also died.



Kirungi was driving a vehicle registration number UAH 053Q Prado and was heading to Kampala.



It is alleged that his car collided with a Fuso truck that was loaded with bricks. Two occupants of the Fuso truck also perished in the accident.



Benson Chiche, the Hoima LCV Vice Chairperson says that Kirungi was traveling to Kampala to attend a meeting.



Kadir was serving his second term in office.



He was elected the District Chairperson in 2016 and later won the seat in 2021.



