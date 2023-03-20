Breaking

Homosexuality is Deviation from Normal –Museveni

Parliament
Kampala, Uganda
President Yoweri Museveni has reiterated his position against homosexuality saying that the act is a deviation from normal. Museveni made the statement while addressing Parliament on Thursday in a sitting held at Kololo Independence grounds.
16 Mar 2023 17:15
President Yoweri Museveni, First Lady Janet Museveni and Speaker of Parliament Anita Among at Kololo Independence Grounds.
