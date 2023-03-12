District
- all -
Arua, Uganda
East Acholi, Uganda
Elgon Region
Entebbe, Uganda
Fort Portal, Uganda
Gulu, Uganda
Hoima, Uganda
Jinja, Uganda
Kabale, Western Region, Uganda
Kampala, Uganda
Karamoja, Uganda
Kasese, Uganda
Lango Bureau, Uganda
Mbarara, Uganda
Mukono, Uganda
North Buganda, Uganda
Soroti, Uganda
South-West Buganda
Wakiso, Uganda
Register
Log in
Human rights
Politics
Business and finance
Oil & Gas
Parliament
Sport
Education
Election
National Perspective
Files
URN Fact Checker
Archive + Search
Breaking
12 Mar ·
02:11
·
Vipers SC Capture former BUL FC Coach Isabirye
12 Mar ·
09:50
·
Sebei Elders Ask MPs to Back Anti-Gay Bill
12 Mar ·
09:38
·
M23 Announce Readiness to Handover Five More Positions to EAC Regional Force
11 Mar ·
07:20
·
Justice Kenneth Kakuru Buried Amidst Downpour
11 Mar ·
01:53
·
Three Hoima Officials Record Statement For Approving Construction on Condemned Building
11 Mar ·
10:59
·
KCCA Faulted for Non-Remittance of UGX 4.107Bn Statutory Deductions
10 Mar ·
08:44
·
We Are Watching Parliament Over Anti-Gay Bill Says Kazimba
10 Mar ·
06:14
·
Kenneth Kakuru Was A Man Of His Word
09 Mar ·
02:18
·
Experts Meet in Kampala As Africa Explores Nuclear For Energy
09 Mar ·
08:59
·
Karamoja Elders Commit to End Bad Cultural Practices Against Women
Hope for Milk Industry as Museveni, Ministers Head to Algeria
Business and finance
Frank Tumwebaze, the Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry Fisheries says that he hopes the deal to export milk to the North African country will be concluded.
12 Mar 2023
14:16
Nebert
Rugadya
Business and finance
Part of the ministerial delegation
You need to
Log in
and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in
Images
2
Part of the ministerial delegation
Reset password
×
Email address
Reset password
Close
Register
×
First name
Minimum 2 characters.
Last name
Minimum 2 characters.
Email address
Password
Register
Close