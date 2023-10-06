House of Bishops Orders Fresh Nomination for Luwero Bishop Seat

Rev.Canon Ongeng said that the extraordinary decision was taken after getting credible information the Bishop-elect’s integrity was misrepresented during the nomination and election process, which invalidated the election.
The banner for Consecration of Rev.Canon Godfrey Kasana Ssemakula hanging at entrance of St Mark Cathedral Cathedral in Luwero town. Election of Kasana was nullified by House of bishops on wednesday
The House of Bishops
has ordered fresh nominations following the nullification of the election of Rev.
Canon Godfrey Kasana Ssemakula as the 4th Bishop of Luwero Diocese.
According to the statement released on Friday by the
Provincial Secretary of the Church of Uganda, Rev. Canon William Ongeng, the
House of Bishops sitting at Kabalega Resort Hotel in Hoima on 28th June 2023
resolved to nullify the elections of Rev.Canon Kasana Ssemakula.
Rev.Canon Ongeng said that the extraordinary decision was
taken after getting credible information that the Bishop-elect’s integrity was
misrepresented during the nomination and election process, which invalidated
the election.
He added that the
House of Bishops has ordered fresh nominations from the Diocesan Nominations
Committee within a period of one month, ending 31st July 2023.
The
statement indicates that the House of Bishops will receive fresh
nominations for the next Bishop of Luwero and elect on 1st August 2023.
The consecration and enthronement of the 4th Bishop of
Luwero is scheduled on Sunday, 6th August 2023, at St. Mark’s Cathedral, Luwero town.
The Statement further indicates that Right. Rev. Eridard Nsubuga, current Bishop of Luwero Diocese, will
abdicate on Sunday, 9th July 2023 upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of
65 and hand over ecclesiastical authority to the Archbishop, per the
Constitution and Canons of the Church of Uganda.
“We
regret the immediate impact this decision will have on Luwero Diocese as well
as on the Bishop-elect and his family. We continue to pray for both, and assure
you that the resolution of this matter is our highest priority” the statement
reads.
Rev. Can. Godfrey Kasana Ssemakula was elected on March 27, 2023, as the fourth
Bishop of Luwero to succeed Bishop Nsubuga.
Bishop-elect Kasana Ssemakula was supposed to be consecrated
and enthroned on July 16, 2023, at St. Mark's Cathedral, in Luwero Town
Council.
However, a section of Christians led by Kenneth R. Kikabi, a
congregant at St. Mark's petitioned the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu demanding the nullification of the election accusing
Kasana of siring children outside the wedlock during the priesthood in contravention of ten
commandments and canon laws.
They also alleged that the nomination committee which
selected two candidates where Rev. Kasana emerged as bishop-elect was
unlawfully constituted and corrupted.
This is the second time the nominations are held for the
election of Luwero Bishop.
In March this year, Kikabi through a petition forced the
Church of Uganda to nullify the nomination of Abel Sserwanja Merewooma, the parish
priest of St Stephens’ Church Kireka in Namirembe Diocese who had been selected
as a candidate in the same race.
The church concurred with Kikabi who successfully argued
that Merewooma had not served 10 years as a priest to be elected as bishop as
enshrined in canon law.