I Won’t Accept Any Leadership Position After Liberation- Besigye

Besigye hopes that by not taking up any leadership position, he shall set a distinction between a struggle for the common good and that for personal gain.
18 Apr 2023 17:16
Politics
Dr Kizza Besigye
Dr Kizza Besigye