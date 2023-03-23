Breaking

IG Investigates top Kiryandongo Officials for Extortion in Staff Recruitment

Dr.Patricia Achan, the deputy Inspector of government told Uganda Radio Network in an exclusive interview that they are investigating many politicians, senior government officials and some members of the district service commission for their alleged involvement in extortion and corruption.
Dr.Patricia Achan, the Deputy IG while speaking to URN about investigations being conducted against Kiryandongo officials.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
