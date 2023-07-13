Michael Ayepa, the PDM Regional Coordinator for the Karamoja sub-region, explained that the funds are sitting idle in bank accounts because people were not adequately prepared to receive the money. Ayepa pointed out that the delayed disbursements were also hindered by insecurity, which prevented parish chiefs from accessing certain villages for registration and data collection.

One of the PDM beneficiaries signing for his ATM Card during the launch in Lorengedwat Sub County, Nabilatuk district